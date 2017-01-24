LocalWilson named cattleman of the yearWilson named cattleman of the...

Wilson named cattleman of the year Rex Wilson of Ancho was named the 2017 Cattleman of the Year by the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2koeBIr Rex Wilson of Ancho, was named the 2017 Cattleman of the Year by the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association at the recent Joint Stockmen's Convention in Albuquerque. "We are proud to have this opportunity to recognize Rex and his family for their dedication to and work on behalf of ranchers in New Mexico," Pat Boone of Elida, NMCGA president, said.

