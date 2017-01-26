LCPS teachers earn statewide music educatorsa

Taking home top honors at the New Mexico Music Educators Association's annual awards program, Joseph Flores, director bands at Zia Middle School and Sarah Schlotterbeck-Silva, music teacher at Monte Vista Elementary School, were recogniz LCPS teachers earn statewide music educators awards LAS CRUCES - Taking home top honors at the New Mexico Music Educators Association's annual awards program, Joseph Flores, director bands at Zia Middle School and Sarah Schlotterbeck-Silva, music teacher at Monte Vista Elementary School, were recogniz Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k8OdBz LAS CRUCES - Taking home top honors at the New Mexico Music Educators Association's annual awards program, Joseph Flores, director of bands at Zia Middle School and Sarah Schlotterbeck-Silva, music teacher at Monte Vista Elementary School, were recognized for their extensive contributions to ... (more)

