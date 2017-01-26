LCPS teachers earn statewide music educatorsa

LCPS teachers earn statewide music ed...

LCPS teachers earn statewide music educators awards

LAS CRUCES - Taking home top honors at the New Mexico Music Educators Association's annual awards program, Joseph Flores, director of bands at Zia Middle School and Sarah Schlotterbeck-Silva, music teacher at Monte Vista Elementary School, were recognized for their extensive contributions to music education.

