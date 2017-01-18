Lawsuit: New Mexico not investigating wage thefta

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions isn't investigating certain claims of wage theft nor is the state agency holding employers liable for wage violations, according to a new lawsuit. Lawsuit: New Mexico not investigating wage theft claims ALBUQUERQUE - The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions isn't investigating certain claims of wage theft nor is the state agency holding employers liable for wage violations, according to a new lawsuit.

