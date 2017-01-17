Lawsuit: New Mexico not investigating 'wage theft' claims
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Santa Fe District Court on behalf of four workers and various advocacy groups says the agency is refusing to look into claims and doesn't hold employers liable for wage violations.
