Las Cruces council won't seek higher fees for public records
Las Cruces city councilors have decided against pursuing a change in state law that would have resulted in higher fees for public access to government records. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the 5-2 vote came Tuesday during the council's meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|19
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|12 hr
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|Wed
|Ivan
|14
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Francisco
|7,110
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 2
|seventeencandles
|8,874
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 1
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|14
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|Johny
|31
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC