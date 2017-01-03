Las Cruces council won't seek higher ...

Las Cruces council won't seek higher fees for public records

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Las Cruces city councilors have decided against pursuing a change in state law that would have resulted in higher fees for public access to government records. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the 5-2 vote came Tuesday during the council's meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) 1 hr Kelly 19
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 12 hr Rosa Marie 27
News Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina Wed Ivan 14
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Wed Francisco 7,110
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 2 seventeencandles 8,874
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 1 Frmr-fmer505-1951 14
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 1 Johny 31
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,320 • Total comments across all topics: 277,639,367

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC