Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for 'setback'
Graphic compares cabinet picks of Donald Trump to those of previous presidents; Updates to remove note about pending appointments; 2c x 3 inches; 96.3 mm x 76 mm; FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump's decision not to appoint any Latinos to his cabinet is drawing fierce criticism from Hispanics who called it a major setback given that Latinos are now the nation's largest minority group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Tim
|33
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 16
|Phillip
|7,117
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 14
|Spider
|8,875
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 6
|Dahli
|21
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC