In deep hole, a chance for economic i...

In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement

There are 1 comment on the Santa Fe New Mexican story from Sunday, titled In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement. In it, Santa Fe New Mexican reports that:

Toni Earl, 41, and her son, Jonathan, 23, say they don't want the borehole project, or nuclear waste, coming to Nara Visa. "I heard about Carlsbad - that could happen here, easily," she said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
rmeghan34

Lubbock, TX

#1 Sunday
silliness
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Sun Susanne M 7,114
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Sat Jailsin 20
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 6 Dahli 21
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
News Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina Jan 4 Ivan 14
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 2 seventeencandles 8,874
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 1 Johny 31
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,886 • Total comments across all topics: 277,771,024

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC