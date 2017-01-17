Gun safety group outspends lobbyists ...

Gun safety group outspends lobbyists in New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports documents filed with the secretary of state's office show New York-based Everytown for Gun Safety spent nearly $220,000 in 2016. Everytown Regional director Pedro Morillas mostly focused the expenditures on political action committees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Sat You forgot 24
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 20 TCF 8,876
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 18 Tim 33
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Jan 16 Phillip 7,117
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,238 • Total comments across all topics: 278,152,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC