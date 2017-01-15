Group gathers to speak out against plans to repeal Affordable Care Act
They gathered outside UNM Hospital to stand up for the 266-thousand New Mexicans that could potentially lose their healthcare. Arguing this is a lifeline for New Mexicans, U.S Rep Michelle Lujan Grisham says her republican colleagues in congress have no replacement plan.
