Governor Martinez Proclaims Jan. 22-2...

Governor Martinez Proclaims Jan. 22-28 "New Mexico School Choice...

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Governor Martinez has officially proclaimed Jan. 22-28 as New Mexico School Choice Week, joining 14 other governors and more than 500 city and county leaders nationwide in issuing similar proclamations. With more than 21,000 independently planned events, including 190 in New Mexico, National School Choice Week 2017 is the largest-ever celebration of educational opportunity in U.S. history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 16 hr Phillip 7,117
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 14 Spider 8,875
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 12 Frank 32
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 6 Dahli 21
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,313 • Total comments across all topics: 277,981,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC