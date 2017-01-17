Governor Martinez Keeps Playing Polit...

Governor Martinez Keeps Playing Politics with Graduation Rate Figures

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Duke City Fix

Just in time for today's start of the 2017 Legislative Session, Governor Susana Martinez announced yesterday that New Mexico has reached "an all-time high" in its graduation rate of 71.0%. website, the story was picked up by Associated Press, spreading with identical headline not only to the Las Cruces Sun-News and KRQE in Albuquerque, but also to more far-flung places, such as Clay Center, Kansas and WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Duke City Fix.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) 6 hr Tim 33
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Jan 16 Phillip 7,117
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 14 Spider 8,875
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 6 Dahli 21
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,045,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC