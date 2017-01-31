Getting Involved in a Time of Political Cholera: The 'Sane' NM Legislature

When you've got an increasingly obvious constitutional crisis going on, it's admittedly hard to focus. Things like your job, school, or taking the garbage out seem rather unimportant and inconsequential when efforts seem afoot to reduce the number of federal branches of government, and/or revert to a foreign policy based on The Crusades, backed with an anti-intelligence ethos perfectly suited for the Middle Ages.

