Getting Involved in a Time of Political Cholera: The 'Sane' NM Legislature
When you've got an increasingly obvious constitutional crisis going on, it's admittedly hard to focus. Things like your job, school, or taking the garbage out seem rather unimportant and inconsequential when efforts seem afoot to reduce the number of federal branches of government, and/or revert to a foreign policy based on The Crusades, backed with an anti-intelligence ethos perfectly suited for the Middle Ages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Duke City Fix.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New...
|1 hr
|dean
|6
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 26
|volks
|7,120
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|WallBuilder
|8,878
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 18
|Tim
|33
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC