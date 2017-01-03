Ford Cancels Plans to Build New Mexic...

Ford Cancels Plans to Build New Mexican Plant, Adds US Jobs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles. Ford, however, still plans to shift production of the Focus small car to Mexico and will make the car at an existing plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 10 hr For 21
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) 12 hr Tona 13
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 16 hr justice is just a... 7,108
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mon seventeencandles 8,874
News Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina Sun Quinado 13
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Sun Frmr-fmer505-1951 14
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 1 Johny 31
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,045 • Total comments across all topics: 277,589,450

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC