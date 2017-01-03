Ford Cancels Plan To Build New Mexican Plant,a

Ford Cancels Plan To Build New Mexica...

Ford Cancels Plan To Build New Mexican Plant

Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles. Ford, however, still plans to shift production of the Focus small car to Mexico and will make the car at an existing plant.

