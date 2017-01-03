Fired workers point to retaliation, s...

Fired workers point to retaliation, sue New Mexico AG Balderas

Six fired employees are suing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas over claims that the state's top prosecutor retaliated against them and three dozen of their colleagues after he was elected in 2014. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the lawsuit was filed last week in state district court after workers failed to have their dismissals overturned by the state Personnel Board.

