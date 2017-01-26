Federal judge considers ranchers' dis...

Federal judge considers ranchers' discrimination case

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

It will be up to a federal judge to decide if Hispanic ranchers will get to pursue their 2012 discrimination case against the U.S. Forest Service over claims that the federal government is trying to push them from land that has been worked by their families for generations. The dispute centers on a decision made more than six years ago to limit grazing in parts of northern New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 1 hr volks 7,120
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 14 hr WallBuilder 8,878
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 21 You forgot 24
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 18 Tim 33
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC