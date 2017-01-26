Federal judge considers ranchers' discrimination case
It will be up to a federal judge to decide if Hispanic ranchers will get to pursue their 2012 discrimination case against the U.S. Forest Service over claims that the federal government is trying to push them from land that has been worked by their families for generations. The dispute centers on a decision made more than six years ago to limit grazing in parts of northern New Mexico.
