Federal hiring freeze could kill hundreds of NMa

Federal hiring freeze could kill hundreds of NM

9 hrs ago

A government hiring freeze announced by President Donald Trump could put more than 300 advertised federal jobs in New Mexico at risk, according to state officials. Many of the jobs are high-paying professional positions.

