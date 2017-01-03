Ex-school chief sues troubled northern New Mexico district
A northern New Mexico school district whose superintendent resigned in disgrace over allegations of faking credentials is facing a lawsuit from another former superintendent. Dora Romero is suing the Mora Independent School District and board member George Trujillo over allegations she was let go because of her gender and because Trujillo wanted to give his nephew a job.
