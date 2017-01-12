Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson said Sunday he was concerned about Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson's ties to Russia, suggesting President-elect Donald Trump Ex-Dem gov: I would have picked Giuliani over Tillerson Right renews push for term limits as Trump takes power Trump aide denies Trump meeting Putin in first foreign trip as president MORE "I would have picked Rudy Giuliani, because I know he's supported overseas, people respect him," Richardson said during an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York. "I know he's got his rough edges, and I think in the campaign he went a little far.

