Ex-Dem gov: I would have picked Giuliani over Tillerson
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson said Sunday he was concerned about Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson's ties to Russia, suggesting President-elect Donald Trump Ex-Dem gov: I would have picked Giuliani over Tillerson Right renews push for term limits as Trump takes power Trump aide denies Trump meeting Putin in first foreign trip as president MORE "I would have picked Rudy Giuliani, because I know he's supported overseas, people respect him," Richardson said during an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York. "I know he's got his rough edges, and I think in the campaign he went a little far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|21 hr
|Spider
|8,875
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 12
|lastgear
|7,116
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|32
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 6
|Dahli
|21
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC