EPA says water quality back to normal after EPA-caused Gold King Mine spill

Read more: Washington Times

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that water quality in Colorado and New Mexico rivers has returned to normal since the massive Gold King Mine spill unleashed by an EPA -led crew. Nearly 540 tons of metals rushed into Colorado's Animas River in nine hours, a release that normally would have taken four to seven days or "one to two days of high spring runoff," according to the EPA 's final analysis of the August 2015 spill.

