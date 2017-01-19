Do hot peppers help you live longer?
The study looked at "hot red chile peppers," and it looks like it could be good news for New Mexicans. The study published by the Public Library of Science this month suggests eating hot red chile peppers could reduce the risk of dying early by 13 percent.
