Diversion group changes open meeting rules

As governmental bodies begin each new year, they elect officers and adopt their Open Meetings Act resolution for the year - in that the New Mexico Unit of the Central Arizona Project Entity was no different at their first meeting on Tuesday. The amendments to their open meetings rules, how they will operate and make decisions during meetings in 2017, differ in that they abandoned guidance by a traditional set of public meeting rules and limited public access to meetings via phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.