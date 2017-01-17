CYFD: Mother accused in daughter's slaying called agency weeks before child's death

New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department cabinet secretary Monique Jacobson says case documents reveal Michelle Martens one of three accused in the slaying of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, and the girl's mother - called CYFD on two occasions weeks before Victoria's murder. Michelle Martens alleged to case workers that Victoria's younger sibling was being neglected by their father - a claim that the agency could not substantiate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.