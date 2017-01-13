Could be a wet weekend in Las Cruces A 70 percent chance of rain in Las Cruces on Saturday night and Sunday Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://lcsun.co/2jGybLv LAS CRUCES - A weekend of rain, with possible thunderstorms and hail, is anticipated for Las Cruces and much of southern New Mexico and far west Texas. Las Cruces and Hatch could have as much as a 73 percent chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service, in Santa Teresa.

