CommunityAuditions for You're a Good Man Charlie Brown to be...
Theater Group New Mexico announces auditions for its upcoming spring musical production of "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown". Auditions for You're a Good Man Charlie Brown to be held SILVER CITY - Theater Group New Mexico announces auditions for its upcoming spring musical production of "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown".
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Giving
|7,112
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|15 hr
|Kelly
|19
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Thu
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|Wed
|Ivan
|14
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 2
|seventeencandles
|8,874
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 1
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|14
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|Johny
|31
