Committee questions millions in New M...

Committee questions millions in New Mexico state agency procurement

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

While the State of New Mexico is facing a multi-million dollar budget shortfall, the Legislative Finance Committee and its Program Evaluation Unit are questioning state spending on contracts that aren't open to bid. The Learning Community Charter School made the LFC's list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New... 4 hr These 2
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Jan 26 volks 7,120
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 25 WallBuilder 8,878
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 21 You forgot 24
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 18 Tim 33
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,412,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC