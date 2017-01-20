Cobre board candidates discuss budget, identity

Candidates, opposed or not, for three seats on the Cobre Consolidated Schools Board of Education talked financial efficiency and the importance of maintaining the district's unique identity at a Daily Press candidates forum at the Cobre High Performing Arts Center on Thursday night. When Cobre began fiscal year 2016, they did so facing unsure financial security in the state government and with expectations to end the year at break even if not in the red.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.