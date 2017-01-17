Chief justice describes funding diffi...

Chief justice describes funding difficulties in Judiciary

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The spotlight will be on funding difficulties in the judiciary as the chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court gives a speech to lawmakers. Chief Justice Charles Daniels is scheduled on Thursday to delivers his State of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Wed Tim 33
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Jan 16 Phillip 7,117
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 14 Spider 8,875
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 6 Dahli 21
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC