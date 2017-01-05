Carla Sonntag Sues New Mexico Republi...

Carla Sonntag Sues New Mexico Republican Party for Defamation

The president of the New Mexico Business Coalition today filed a defamation lawsuit against the Republican Party of New Mexico . Carla Sonntag Sues New Mexico Republican Party for Defamation Albuquerque, NM -The president of the New Mexico Business Coalition today filed a defamation lawsuit against the Republican Party of New Mexico .

