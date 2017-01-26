Campus Briefs for Jan. 26

According to a UNM Newsroom press release, The National Science Foundation recently awarded UNM-Valencia a grant of $1 million to provide STEM scholarships for students. The Scholarships for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics grant will be dispersed over the next five years to provide a minimum of 15 scholarships a year for students who have financial need and are majoring in science, mathematics, engineering or information technology at the branch campus, according to the press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.