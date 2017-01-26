Campus Briefs for Jan. 26

According to a UNM Newsroom press release, The National Science Foundation recently awarded UNM-Valencia a grant of $1 million to provide STEM scholarships for students. The Scholarships for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics grant will be dispersed over the next five years to provide a minimum of 15 scholarships a year for students who have financial need and are majoring in science, mathematics, engineering or information technology at the branch campus, according to the press release.

