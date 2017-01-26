Budget solvency plan advances in New ...

Budget solvency plan advances in New Mexico Legislature

New Mexico lawmakers have outlined a compromise on solvency legislation designed to fix a state budget deficit and restore reserves. A conference committee of House and Senate lawmakers on Wednesday signed off on solvency measures that would target $46 million in local school district reserves to shore up the state general fund.

