Budget crisis steers legislative agenda in New Mexico
New Mexico lawmakers discuss the state's current budget shortfall at a meeting in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in anticipation of the legislative session. Legislators are confronting budget deficit, frustration over a weak economy, and concerns about violent crime and school performance as they convene Tuesday, Jan. 17. less New Mexico lawmakers discuss the state's current budget shortfall at a meeting in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in anticipation of the legislative session.
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|Phillip
|7,117
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 14
|Spider
|8,875
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|32
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 6
|Dahli
|21
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
