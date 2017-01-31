Bob Dunning (Jan. 31): Wise words from a New Mexican archbishop
Yesterday I came across a compelling statement concerning some of the headlines of the day from Archbishop John Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in New Mexico. Wester, of course, is speaking only for himself, but I have great respect for the man and for his opinions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New...
|1 hr
|Nope
|7
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 26
|volks
|7,120
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|WallBuilder
|8,878
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 18
|Tim
|33
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC