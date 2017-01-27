beWellnm urging New Mexicans to enroll for coverage
With just a week in oval office, President Donald Trump is working to make good on campaign promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. So far, the U.S. Senate has passed a budget resolution paving the way for official legislation and on his first day as president, Trump signed a broad executive order "minimizing the economic burden of the Affordable Care Act."
