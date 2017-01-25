Best Picture nominee was filmed in th...

Best Picture nominee was filmed in three Route 66 towns

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Route 66 News

"Hell or High Water," one of nine films nominated Tuesday for Best Picture in the Academy Awards, lists the New Mexico Route 66 towns of Tucumcari, Moriarty and Albuquerque as among the locations where the movie was shot. The Western bank-heist movie stars Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine and Ben Foster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) 11 hr MadeInTaos 2
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 14 hr volks 7,120
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Wed WallBuilder 8,878
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 21 You forgot 24
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jan 18 Tim 33
News In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement Jan 8 rmeghan34 1
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC