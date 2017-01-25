Best Picture nominee was filmed in three Route 66 towns
"Hell or High Water," one of nine films nominated Tuesday for Best Picture in the Academy Awards, lists the New Mexico Route 66 towns of Tucumcari, Moriarty and Albuquerque as among the locations where the movie was shot. The Western bank-heist movie stars Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine and Ben Foster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|11 hr
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|volks
|7,120
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Wed
|WallBuilder
|8,878
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jan 18
|Tim
|33
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|Jan 8
|rmeghan34
|1
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC