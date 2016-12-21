Violence, politics, budget cuts top N...

Violence, politics, budget cuts top New Mexico news for 2016

On the day Victoria Martens was going to celebrate her 10th birthday, she was found dead in her family's apartment by Albuquerque police officers, her dismembered remains wrapped in a smoldering blanket. It wouldn't be long before more unspeakable details about the girl's final moments would be unearthed by investigators and her mother and two others charged with the crime.

