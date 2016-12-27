Two groups of hikers rescued from GilaDecember 27th, 2016
A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter lands at the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument on Christmas Day to rescue two sets of hikers who became stranded after the Gila River rose several feet after Thursday's rainstorm. It was a Christmas miracle - two groups of hikers were rescued by Blackhawk helicopter from the Gila Wilderness on Christmas Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Stall
|7,073
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Mon
|The Mrs Sager
|29
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Mon
|Edward
|9
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|car
|8,871
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
|Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands...
|Nov '16
|bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC