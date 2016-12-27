Two groups of hikers rescued from GilaDecember 27th, 2016

A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter lands at the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument on Christmas Day to rescue two sets of hikers who became stranded after the Gila River rose several feet after Thursday's rainstorm. It was a Christmas miracle - two groups of hikers were rescued by Blackhawk helicopter from the Gila Wilderness on Christmas Day.

