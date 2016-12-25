Study underway to examine effects of ...

Study underway to examine effects of oil exploration on deer

A years-long study is underway to examine the effects of oil and gas exploration on mule deer in part of northern New Mexico. The Farmington Daily Times reports that the study examines how oil and gas operations affect deer in the Rosa area to the east of the southern part of Navajo Lake.

