Study underway to examine effects of oil exploration on deer
A years-long study is underway to examine the effects of oil and gas exploration on mule deer in part of northern New Mexico. The Farmington Daily Times reports that the study examines how oil and gas operations affect deer in the Rosa area to the east of the southern part of Navajo Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|T rules
|7,063
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|13 hr
|Father Jermey
|11
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|car
|8,871
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
|Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands...
|Nov 26
|bill
|1
|Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b...
|Nov '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC