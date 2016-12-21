Santa Fe officer accused of harassmen...

Santa Fe officer accused of harassment reportedly resigns

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Officials say a Santa Fe police sergeant on probation for threatening a paralegal has resigned, though the officer say otherwise. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Santa Fe Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said Wednesday that Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) 43 min Jeff 30
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 1 hr T rules 7,080
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 3 hr donnalou 8,873
News Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina 3 hr Minson 7
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... 7 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 6
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Wed Tracie 10
News One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06) Dec 14 Rebecca 4
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,870

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC