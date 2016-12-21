Santa Fe Archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fight New Mexico poverty
Advocates say Santa Fe Archbishop John C. Wester is forcing New Mexico lawmakers to reconsider various proposals related to fighting poverty in one of the nation's poorest states. Less than two years into his tenure, Wester has been outspoken on issues ranging from early childhood education and immigration to income inequality.
