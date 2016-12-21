Retired school teacher Eric Patterson...

Retired school teacher Eric Patterson tests streams for water quality in New Mexico.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sierra

When did you start volunteering with the Sierra Club? My first job was as a synthetic organic chemist. Somebody asked me to tutor their little sister, and I thought, "Wow, this education stuff is OK."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 9 min donnalou 8,873
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 12 min nobid 7,078
News Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina 15 min Minson 7
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 6
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Wed Tracie 10
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Dec 26 The Mrs Sager 29
News One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06) Dec 14 Rebecca 4
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,460,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC