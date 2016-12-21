Oil company withdraws application for New Mexico pipeline
The Bureau of Land Management says an oil company with plans to build a pipeline in New Mexico capable of moving 50,000 barrels of crude oil a day has withdrawn its application for the project. Saddle Butte San Juan LLC sent a letter to the agency saying that market conditions led to the decision to withdraw the right of way application for the PiA on pipeline system.
