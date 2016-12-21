NM announces presidential elector results
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announces that all five of New Mexico's presidential electors have voted for Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton. This result aligns with the November 8, 2016, New Mexico popular vote, where Clinton prevailed with 385,234 votes to Republican Donald Trump's 319,666 votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|car
|8,871
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|19 hr
|T rules
|7,048
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
|Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands...
|Nov 26
|bill
|1
|Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b...
|Nov '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|7
|Angry Vehicle Computer Technician
|Nov '16
|Roswell New Mexico
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC