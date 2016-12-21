New Mexico wins nearly $1.3M in feder...

New Mexico wins nearly $1.3M in federal housing grants

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan's office announced the funding Wednesday, saying the money will go to organizations that help with the purchase or construction of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families. Lujan says the grants will help ensure neighborhoods in northern New Mexico can provide residents with a safe, stable and affordable place to call home.

