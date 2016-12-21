New Mexico wins nearly $1.3M in federal housing grants
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan's office announced the funding Wednesday, saying the money will go to organizations that help with the purchase or construction of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families. Lujan says the grants will help ensure neighborhoods in northern New Mexico can provide residents with a safe, stable and affordable place to call home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|44 min
|Susanna
|9
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Carlita
|7,056
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|car
|8,871
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
|Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands...
|Nov 26
|bill
|1
|Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b...
|Nov '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC