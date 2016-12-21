New Mexico Republican House speaker will leave Legislature
Republican House speaker Don Tripp says he will leave the Legislature in January as he passes his leadership post to a Democrat. Tripp said Wednesday from his jewelry store in Socorro that he will hand over the ceremonial gavel to the next House speaker on the first day of the legislative session in January and retire from his seat at the same time.
