New Mexico Regulators Approve Reopening of Troubled Nuclear Dump
New Mexico regulators have approved restarting normal operations at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository, a major step for U.S. officials aiming to reopen the facility nearly three years after a radiation leak shut it down indefinitely. Two letters obtained by The Associated Press outline the state Environment Department's findings from a recent inspection of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.
