New Mexico Regulators Approve Reopeni...

New Mexico Regulators Approve Reopening of Troubled Nuclear Dump

35 min ago

New Mexico regulators have approved restarting normal operations at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository, a major step for U.S. officials aiming to reopen the facility nearly three years after a radiation leak shut it down indefinitely. Two letters obtained by The Associated Press outline the state Environment Department's findings from a recent inspection of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.

