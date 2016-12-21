New Mexico highlights progress on ove...

New Mexico highlights progress on overdose deaths

New Mexico is increasing oversight of prescriptions for opioid pain medication to reduce the potential for overdoses and black-market profiteering under a law that formally goes into effect Jan. 1. New Mexico will require physicians and other medical practitioners to check with the state Prescription Monitoring Program and its online database before treating patients with an opioid in an effort to avoid multiple, overlapping prescriptions. Long-term opioid treatment will require a database check every three months.

