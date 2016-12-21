New Mexico budget woes threaten pay f...

New Mexico budget woes threaten pay for jurors

5 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

As New Mexico continues to struggle with a budget shortfall, officials say the state is running out of funds to pay jurors. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that officials say the state could run out of money to pay jurors by March, meaning jurors who serve after that may have to wait to be paid until after July 1, when a new budget year begins.

