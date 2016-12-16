Man sentenced to probation after being caught with drugs
Daniel Marquez, 25, of Silver City, was sentenced to five years probation in accordance with a plea deal after he was caught shoplifting at Walmart last January and was found to have cocaine on him. Police were called to Walmart at about 7:14 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2016, for a shoplifting complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|car
|8,871
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|19 hr
|T rules
|7,048
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
|Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands...
|Nov 26
|bill
|1
|Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b...
|Nov '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|7
|Angry Vehicle Computer Technician
|Nov '16
|Roswell New Mexico
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC