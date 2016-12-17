Lobos win first bowl game since 2007
Playing in its second straight New Mexico Bowl game, UNM wasn't going to be denied this year beating University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners 23-20. UNM's victory was powered by its running attack which notched all three of the Lobo touchdowns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|car
|8,871
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|19 hr
|T rules
|7,048
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
|Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands...
|Nov 26
|bill
|1
|Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b...
|Nov '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|7
|Angry Vehicle Computer Technician
|Nov '16
|Roswell New Mexico
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC